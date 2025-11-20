Opinión
20 de noviembre de 2025
84°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:Nydia Velázquez joins criticism of bill aimed at limiting public access to information in Puerto Rico

“The only ones who stand to gain here are those interested in keeping people from knowing where the public’s resources are going and how they are being used,” stated the Puerto Rican congresswoman

November 20, 2025 - 10:53 AM

Updated At

Updated on November 20, 2025 - 10:55 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Nydia Velázquez argued that “making agency work easier at the expense of the little transparency that exists does not serve the public’s best interest.” (Xavier Araújo)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Puerto Rican Democratic congresswoman Nydia Velázquez stated that Senate Bill 63 “would create additional barriers for the press, grassroots organizations in Puerto Rico, and the diaspora committed to oversight.”

Tags
Breaking NewsNydia VelázquezPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
