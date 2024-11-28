The move occurred a little more than a month before Jenniffer González Colón takes office as governor
November 28, 2024 - 12:31 PM
The move occurred a little more than a month before Jenniffer González Colón takes office as governor
November 28, 2024 - 12:31 PM
Outgoing Governor Pedro Pierluisi appointed former Mental Health and Addiction Services Administration (Assmca) Administrator Carlos Rodríguez Mateo as a member of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (ASES) during the Legislature’s recess on Wednesday afternoon, Health Department press spokesperson Lisdián Acevedo confirmed to El Nuevo Día.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: