28 de noviembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Pedro Pierluisi appoints Carlos Rodríguez Mateo to the Board of Directors of the Health Insurance Administration during the legislative recess

The move occurred a little more than a month before Jenniffer González Colón takes office as governor

November 28, 2024 - 12:31 PM

Pedro Pierluisi recess-appointed the former administrator of the Mental Health and Addiction Services Administration (Assmca), Carlos Rodríguez Mateo, as a member of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (ASES). (Archivo)
Agustín Criollo Oquero
By Agustín Criollo Oquero
Reportero de Breaking Newsagustin.criollo@gfrmedia.com

Outgoing Governor Pedro Pierluisi appointed former Mental Health and Addiction Services Administration (Assmca) Administrator Carlos Rodríguez Mateo as a member of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (ASES) during the Legislature’s recess on Wednesday afternoon, Health Department press spokesperson Lisdián Acevedo confirmed to El Nuevo Día.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Agustín Criollo Oquero
Agustín Criollo OqueroArrow Icon
Periodista, historiador, músico y gestor cultural. Agustín Criollo Oquero ha laborado y colaborado con diferentes publicaciones como El Nuevo Día, Primera Hora, Noticel, Metro Puerto Rico y los semanarios El Horizonte,...
