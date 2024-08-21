Opinión
21 de agosto de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Pedro Pierluisi sees great advantages for Puerto Rico if Kamala Harris defeats Donald Trump

The Governor also hopes that the Democrats will win both chambers of Congress and amend the filibuster rule to advance the statehood proposal

August 21, 2024 - 10:24 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Pedro Pierlusi, governor of Puerto Rico, in an interview in Chicago during the Democratic presidential convention. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Chicago, Illinois - Governor Pedro Pierluisi expects great advantages for Puerto Rico in a Kamala Harris victory over Donald Trump and hopes that the Democrats, who control both houses of Congress after the November elections, will decide to eliminate the filibuster rule to allow a statehood bill to pass in the Senate without needing 60 votes to go to a final vote.

Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
