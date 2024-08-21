The Governor also hopes that the Democrats will win both chambers of Congress and amend the filibuster rule to advance the statehood proposal
August 21, 2024 - 10:24 AM
Chicago, Illinois - Governor Pedro Pierluisi expects great advantages for Puerto Rico in a Kamala Harris victory over Donald Trump and hopes that the Democrats, who control both houses of Congress after the November elections, will decide to eliminate the filibuster rule to allow a statehood bill to pass in the Senate without needing 60 votes to go to a final vote.
