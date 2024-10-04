Pedro Pierluisi: “What I don’t want is for my people’s rice and beans to be affected”

Editor’s note: Don’t miss a single detail regarding the 2024 elections in Puerto Rico. Visit our special site to stay informed and sign up for the Pulso Político newsletter here.

Although he avoided discussing strategies, Governor Pedro Pierluisi welcomed the campaign message of his former primary opponent and current New Progressive Party (PNP) gubernatorial candidate, Jenniffer González, who alleges that voting for her opponent from the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), Juan Dalmau, on November 5 would lead to Puerto Rico’s separation from the United States.

“I have nothing to do with the commissioner (resident González) campaign. It’s not up to me to evaluate whether the strategy is good or effective. What I can say is how I will vote. I will vote. What I can also say is that in the debate (Wednesday’s gubernatorial debate), this issue came up again, and there was a clash of visions. The commissioner, as a statehood supporter, wants a permanent union, culminating in statehood”, Pierluisi affirmed.

According to the outgoing governor, González “wants us to draw closer to the United States, to strengthen the ties we have. On the other hand, the candidate of the so-called Alianza de País (between the PIP and the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana) wants to separate us from the United States, and that, to me, is not good for Puerto Rico. It presents a danger to the welfare of our people. What I want is for my people’s rice and beans not to be affected; if anything, I want us to have more rights and benefits as U.S. citizens,” he added.

Pierluisi reiterated that he will vote “straight under the Palma.” “My vote is already decided,” he said.

In response to questions from the press, he revealed that he watched the debate, calling it “positive and productive” in the midst of the electoral contest.

“The important thing is for the vote to be informed,” he said.

As part of her gubernatorial campaign, González has labeled Dalmau a communist and accused him of not being sincere, alleging that he hides his intention to push for the island’s independence since it is stated in his government program.

