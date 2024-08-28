The lawmaker may win the Democratic nomination on Thursday, putting her on track to become the next congresswoman of Puerto Rican origin
August 28, 2024 - 2:17 PM
The lawmaker may win the Democratic nomination on Thursday, putting her on track to become the next congresswoman of Puerto Rican origin
August 28, 2024 - 2:17 PM
In endorsing her, the Power4PuertoRico coalition on Tuesday urged state Senator Nellie Pou, a candidate for the Democratic Congressional nomination for New Jersey’s 9th District, to promote the decolonization of Puerto Rico and the elimination of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) that controls the finances of the elected Puerto Rican government.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: