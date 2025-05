Lorraine Jones and Cristian Carretero were united by their love of film. For years they have worked on countless creative projects, ranging from television to short films. But now, years later, that mutual love for the seventh art has given them the opportunity to tell a special story, in the form of their first feature film. And since it was this love that brought them together, it makes perfect sense that the story they decided to tell was, precisely, one of love.