Although Hurricane Fiona did not cause catastrophic damage to the transmission and distribution systems, LUMA Energy projected that, in the best-case scenario, the percentage of customers with service restored by the end of this week would be between 77 percent and 91 percent.

That figure represents between 1,150,000 and 1,350,000 customers, out of a total of 1,468,223 in Puerto Rico.

“There is always a lot of uncertainty,” admitted Daniel Hernández, director of Renewable Projects at LUMA, saying that the projected deadline for this week “is not written in stone.”

LUMA indicated yesterday that it had restored service to 825,375 customers - or 56 percent - but, during a long press conference in the afternoon, Hernández said that, due to the increase in energy consumption, it was necessary to perform a load relay that reduced the number of connected customers to 54 percent.

“There are going to be times, in this restoration process, where there will be generation and there will be no transmission or distribution lines. That is a reality. And there are going to be situations where there is not enough generation and we are going to have loads to connect, and that is normal in this restoration process,” Hernández stressed.

“Once we have enough generation, lines with no physical failure, we energize. If there is a failure in this process, then it comes because, in many cases, some components of the system present not visible electrical faults”, he continued.

About this, Josué Colón, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), did not deny that the level of generation megawatts available yesterday was insufficient to energize lines that were ready to receive the load. However, in answering questions from El Nuevo Día, he assured that in the next 24 to 36 hours, the public utility could reach up to 2,600 megawatts of generation, enough to energize the number of customers that LUMA projects for Friday.

“In the next 24 hours, one gigawatt of generation will come in, that represents 1,000 megawatts of generation,” said Colón, leaving open the possibility that the additional will reach 1,400 megawatts, which will be added to the 1,400 megawatts being generated yesterday.

However, lines that require repair cannot be energized even if generation is available. “This generation also allows us to have spinning reserve capacity,” said Hernández, adding that the increase in generation also allows the utility to meet the additional energy demand that usually happens at night, and avoid interruptions due to load relay.

Like the thousands of residential customers who are still waiting for power to be restored, LUMA Energy and PREPA could not energize the island’s critical load yesterday, with 116 hospitals energized, out of a total of 150, and 54 percent of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority’s (Prasa) critical facilities with electricity.

LUMA said yesterday that they had more than 2,000 field employees operating in the emergency, but, for the third consecutive day, it could not provide this newspaper with details about the work of LUMA Energy brigades. Neither could the consortium specify which hospitals remain without power and the number of workers in each municipality, among other aspects.

Units and Distribution Lines

Although during the press conference held yesterday, a “catastrophic” impact to the power grid infrastructure was ruled out, engineer Juan Rodríguez, who leads the damage assessment, inspection, and engineering plans for repairs at LUMA, described the impact of Hurricane Fiona as “considerable”.

“The entire area from Maunabo, Cabo Rojo, the central area, Aguadilla, and the Mayagüez region suffered considerable damage, not catastrophic, as reported, but extensive damage,” said Rodríguez.

As for the state of the transmission and distribution system, the engineer said that the brigades have already inspected all the 115 kV (kilovolt) and 230 kV lines. As for the 230 lines, Rodríguez said that they did not suffer “major damage” and that 15 out of a total of 17 were already energized. One of the two lines still out of operation goes from Central Costa Sur, in Guayama, to Manatí.

“We are making the necessary repairs to put it back into service. That line is a main line and crucial to the stability of the system in Puerto Rico, and that area suffered considerable damage. As for the access to the structure, due to the devastation caused by the floods, we have roads that vanished and have to be rebuilt, and we are working to have those accesses available,” the engineer said.

About the 38kV lines, LUMA inspected 80 percent, and 67 percent of the lines were energized. “In the distribution and transmission system, at the 38 and 115 level, most of the damages have been broken poles, poles that were dragged by landslides, loose wiring, cracks in poles, transformers and equipment also in substations”, he explained.

Rodríguez added that there were also seven substations “completely flooded” and that it was not until Saturday that they were able to access the last two in Utuado and Hormigueros. “Since the first day we had the opportunity, late Monday or Tuesday, we have had brigades on the ground, approximately 200 every day going to all the lines in Puerto Rico to have a detailed damage assessment,” he said.

Regarding generation, Colón said that the first outage when Fiona hit the island on Sunday, September 18, triggered a series of events that resulted in damage to several units in PREPA’s power plants.

“When the system went out, approximately 32 minutes after that event, the first unit was turned on in Palo Seco, a combustion turbine, and since then, in coordination with the LUMA Control Center, units were synchronized and later, as the transmission and distribution system was inspected and certified as ready, after the rigorous tests required both on the transmission and distribution system as well as in generation, units were added,” he said.

Units 5 and 7 at the San Juan power plant were affected. A feeding pump in Unit 5 was affected and repairs were completed yesterday afternoon. PREPA expected to have this equipment back in service between last night and today.

“In the same power plant, there was also an electrical failure caused by the hurricane at the time of the outage that affected the generator of Unit 7 in San Juan. LUMA and PREPA teams carried out a series of repairs to auxiliary equipment in that unit, both teams completed all the works there, and now what remains is to validate if the rotor of the generator of Unit 7 was not permanently damaged, they are doing some electrical tests,” explained Colón. There is no precise date for that Unit to be back in service.

In the Aguirre Power Plant, Unit 1 is also under repairs since before Fiona. That unit would not be available until December.

“Unit number 2, which was operating the day the hurricane hit the island when the outage happened, the unit suffered a breakdown in the motorized feeding pump. That pump was removed a few days ago and taken to the PREPA’s general warehouse at Central Costa Sur, and they are working on it,” Colón said. Aguirre Unit 2 is expected to return to service within the next week and a half.

In Costa Sur, on the other hand, Units 5 and 6 were operating at the time of the hurricane. Unit 6 was already in service, while LUMA and PREPA brigades completed “some improvements and repairs that are crucial for the Unit safety and operation,” Colón said. Those improvements were related to the explosion reported at the South Coast switchyard on April 6.

Meanwhile, at PREPA’s Mayagüez plant, seven of the eight units were in service or available, while one was undergoing scheduled repairs before Hurricane Fiona. At the Cambalache plant, the two available units were in service. But the situation was a bit more complex at the Aguirre combined cycle plant in Salinas, one of the hard-hit municipalities.

“Hurricane Fiona caused problems in the auxiliary equipment of the combustion turbines and the plant electrical systems, due to the heavy rains that flooded many of the electrical components. The brigades have been opening all these components and systems, removing the water, and cleaning. In the power plants, specifically those in the south, the water came with wind and it was water with sand, salt, everything that we do not want in electrical equipment”, said Colón.

Regarding the hydroelectric plants, the engineer said that Units 2 and 3 of Dos Bocas -between Arecibo and Utuado-, and Toro Negro Units 1 and 3, in Villalba, had been energized.

At the EcoEléctrica plant, which operates with natural gas, the three units went out of service, even though they had already been reconnected to the power grid, and its water reserve was not enough. Spokesman Carlos Reyes said that, yesterday afternoon, they would receive water from other plants, and that they expected to “normalize operations at some point” today. As for AES Puerto Rico in Guayama, which has three units, only one was producing power yesterday.

Mayors demand answers

Yesterday, meanwhile, New Progressive Party (PNP) and Popular Democratic Party (PDP) mayors criticized LUMA Energy’s efforts to restore power in Puerto Rico.

“LUMA Energy’s indifference to the humanitarian crisis in Ponce is unacceptable. They have not been able to restore electricity service,” complained the PDP mayor of Ponce, Luis M. Irizarry, while New Progressive Party (PNP) Humacao Mayor Julio Geigel demonstrated early in the morning in front of LUMA’s office in the Cataño neighborhood in that municipality. “We are only asking for communication, that they tell us what is happening with the system in Humacao,” he said.

On the other hand, the PDP mayor of Adjuntas, José Hiram Soto Rivera, said the company is “deceiving the people” about electricity service in the municipality.

“LUMA personnel provided me with information to tell the people that turned out to be false,” he said.