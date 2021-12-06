Pure Adrenaline at 3,000 Feet of Altitude

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Jayuya.- From the moment you arrive at the parking lot of Proyecto Agroturístico de la Tierra Alta, you begin to feel the excitement. And the tingling in the stomach increases as the guides strap on the harnesses and helmets on each of the adventurers who dare to jump on the Ziplines of the Aerostatic Balloon attraction in Jayuya.

“We have the highest zip lines in Puerto Rico; we’re over 3,000 feet high. The view we have is extraordinary. It’s something else. You will have a view of the entire north, the entire coast, from Arecibo to San Juan. Of all the highest mountains in Puerto Rico. You face them at these heights, filled with adrenaline...”, says Germán Hernández-Miranda. He is one of the certified guides of the agrotourism project, managed by the municipality of Jayuya.

The adventure consists of three rides down the zip lines, all with different heights and sensations. The first one is called “El aperitivo” (“The Appetizer”), because in addition to being the shortest, at 1,460 feet long, it is where you lose your first-time nerves. Upon reaching the second platform, which is located near where the hot air balloon used to be, the 360-degree view is impressive. The cold breeze and mist accompany the landscape in which you can see Los Tres Picachos, the statue of Christopher Columbus in Arecibo and, if the mist allows it, the ships off the coast of San Juan. From there, at more than 3,000 feet above sea level and 2,160 feet long, is the second zip line that reaches Monte Crespi. The last zip line in the circuit is 1,600 feet long, and at this point you usually have lost all fear, so the launch is pure fun.

In 2017, construction of the zip lines began and were inaugurated on July 15 of 2021. (XAVIER GARCIA)

“The agrotourism project, which opened in April 2016, began with the hot air balloon [which was damaged during last year’s scourge of the storm Isaiah]. In 2017, construction of the ziplines began and we inaugurated them on July 15 of this year. This is only one of the phases of the agrotourism project. It’s why we’re offering the public a $99 package that includes general admission, entrance to Museo del Café (Coffee Museum), lunch at La Hacienda restaurant, a drink and the three zip lines, all with tax included,” explained Giomary Oliveras-Medina, director of Tu Centro Jayuya. It is a municipal tourist information and promotional office, located in front of the town hall, where visitors can receive information about the attractions in town, as well as a free tourist map.

Among the next development plans for Proyecto Agroturístico de la Tierra Alta—located in Barrio Mameyes, at the intersection between highways 144 and 530, km. 2.4—is the reincorporation of the hot air balloon early next year. They are also planning a road for four tracks and the construction of 60 lodging cabins, a project that is still in the permit-granting stage.