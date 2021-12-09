Somos Jayuya: The Yuké Tribe Brings to Life the Rituals and Customs of the Indigenous Taínos

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Jayuya.- At the foot of the Tres Picachos mountain, a group of people keeps alive indigenous customs that for many have been forgotten. This is the self-proclaimed Yuké tribe (which means “white land”), who honor Taíno rites at Barrio Coabey in Jayuya.

Grandfather Makutok (“staff”), whose name is José Valentín Núñez-Berríos, is the chief of this tribe. It was organized 25 years ago and its annual ceremonies attract more than 300 visitors. According to the 65-year-old, it all started with a spiritual calling.

“The call is from up there. I came here and said: ‘I lived here.’ My life changed 99%. The material things, economic things, things that I say are from outside are gone and I am here now,” says Makutok while pointing out his surroundings. Like the indigenous people, Makutok has great respect for nature. He is a farmer, carpenter, and artisan.

The ceremonial space was set up on land donated by the Municipality of Jayuya. It is made up of a rectangular batey for the men and grandparents, and right in front, another circular one for the women and the entire tribe, as a symbol of unity.

“We raised the batey, we did our ceremonies, all with the purpose of transforming the abyss that had been sown more than 500 years ago. Because that vibration had to be transformed, the energy that overwhelmed our people and would not let us get up. We know who we are. We don’t need them to tell us ‘you are this,’ we are,” said grandmother Kukuya (“light in the darkness”), 70 years old and whose name is Margarita Nogueras-Vidal.

“We educate our children, we teach them the rituals… We don’t idolize, that’s a thing of the conquistadors… It’s a lifestyle, not a religion. We only believe in a god who is unitary, who is wind, water, earth and fire. They’re in the elements,” he added.

Here, every first weekend of August they come together to celebrate the Taíno ceremonies, which welcome anyone who wants to participate as part of the tribe. The first day, which is Friday, everyone sets up their camping hut ready to spend two nights in contact with nature and reliving the ancestral rites. On Saturday, at 5:00 in the morning, the bonfire known as the “flame of love” is lit. It is located at the center of the batey and will be left burning until 6:00 in the afternoon of the next day.

Thus, between educational workshops and dances, they give way to the process of spiritual cleansing and healing. They are barefoot and in contact with the earth before the batey. From the southern door, of innocence, they greet, honor and enter into reverence. With the palm of their hands facing the ground to feel the vibration of Mother Earth, they make a complete turn to the center and place themselves facing the central stone. If they end up facing the east, they are looking for transformation; the north, healing or wisdom; the west, illumination; and to the south, then the person is in the process of learning.

“Open your heart and breathe. Touch your little heart. Breathe”, indicates grandmother Kukuya, step by step, with her expressive blue eyes. Next to her, grandfather Makutok stands with his braided white hair. Both, with feathers in hand and their indigenous clothing, begin the cleaning or blessing. They go person by person. She waves the feather around the body, gives an individual message and, at the end, he gives the blessing by touching each shoulder.

Taíno ceremonial center. (XAVIER GARCIA)

On the third day, Sunday, they remain in contact with nature, giving thanks to the Earth until 6:00 in the afternoon strikes and the bonfire goes out. “It is done, anankatú,” they conclude in unison.

“The legend says that the people of Borikén have to get up again, really get up; stand up, assume their responsibility and do what they have to do to move forward,” warns Kukuya about the tribe’s position in the face of the effects of climate change. Their mission is to “make a peace alliance between other tribes on the island and the world” for which they are planning a meeting in March of next year.