In Jayuya They Make the Most out of the Plantain

Jayuya.- They say that necessity is the mother of invention. And this can well be applied to the story behind the rise of the Puerto Rican company Siembra la Tierra, founded by Omar de Hoyos and Denisse Rosado-Díaz.

Six years ago, upon seeing the large number of plantains that were being lost on their 20-acre farm in Jayuya, the couple decided to look for a way to extend the life of their fruit. They found further use for their crops in the gastronomic industry.

“He [De Hoyos] is a farmer and kept the farm as a hobby. But when he saw that the plantains were being lost, he told me: ‘what are we going to do?’ So we decided to begin testing; we looked for a lot of information and we realized that flour could be made (from the plantains). We started with the process (in 2015). It took a while to develop, until we reached the product we currently have,” Rosado-Díaz said about the idea that they finally launched on the market in 2017.

They extend the life of the plantain

The business began with the production of plantain and plantain flour, with which you can prepare delicious pancakes, crepes, creams, soups, breads, cakes and even crumbs to bread meats.

A year and a half later, the couple innovated by creating snacks and desserts such as coconut and plantain besitos (macaroons), oatmeal and plantain cookies, and polvorones. All gluten-free, without preservatives, added salts or sugars. They also added packages of green plantains and Sancocho Vianda Mix, which are peeled and vacuum-packed vegetables, to their catalog.

Since then, De Hoyos Farm’s crops, as well as those purchased from other local farmers, go directly from the farm to Siembra la Tierra factory, in Desvío Norte, Jayuya. There, five workers receive the crops to peel them and then give way to the flour preparation and packaging process. Meanwhile, due to the high demand for snacks and desserts, the owners hired a company that prepares and packages them in Caguas.

For the business owners, their plans continue. They are now working to transform their store Siembra la Tierra Farm Product and Bistro, located at the same factory, into a bistro café where plantains are the protagonist in all their dishes.

“We want people to get to know our products, to know that they are being made with quality. And that we are here to support the local farmer, the country’s economy, which sometimes gets heavily affected in these cases. We want to continue carrying that message where possible. It isn’t easy, but it can be achieved. We can plant our lands and produce quality products that help us maintain a family,” added Rosado-Díaz. She highlighted the benefits of plantains for one’s health “because it’s a superfood that serves the digestive and cardiovascular system. And it also contains nutritional components such as magnesium, potassium, fiber and folic acid.”

Available at supermarkets

The Siembra la Tierra brand is available at Econo, Super Max, Walmart and Selectos supermarkets. You can also place orders through their website www.siembralatierra.com, which has allowed them to connect with the Puerto Rican diaspora. You can also find them through their social media pages, where they currently promote the “Cosecha Navideña Box” (“Christmas Harvest Box”), which includes a wide variety of local products.