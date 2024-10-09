In addition, the local chapter has signed agreements with mental health organizations to recruit more volunteers in response to the “need for hands” to attend to emergencies on the island
October 9, 2024 - 11:41 AM
In addition, the local chapter has signed agreements with mental health organizations to recruit more volunteers in response to the “need for hands” to attend to emergencies on the island
October 9, 2024 - 11:41 AM
Faced with the emergency of Hurricane Milton’s imminent passage through Florida, the Puerto Rico Chapter of the American Red Cross will send volunteers this week—including licensed mental health professionals—to assist the Spanish-speaking population in that state, while also preparing to provide psychological support to Puerto Ricans who arrive on the island fleeing the cyclone.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: