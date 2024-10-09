Opinión
Raúl Juliá
9 de octubre de 2024
9 de octubre de 2024
prima:Red Cross in Puerto Rico sends volunteers to Florida to help with Hurricane Milton response

In addition, the local chapter has signed agreements with mental health organizations to recruit more volunteers in response to the “need for hands” to attend to emergencies on the island

October 9, 2024 - 11:41 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Puerto Rico Chapter of the American Red Cross has 40 volunteer mental health professionals on the island. Some of them were activated to help in Florida. (Suministrada)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Faced with the emergency of Hurricane Milton’s imminent passage through Florida, the Puerto Rico Chapter of the American Red Cross will send volunteers this week—including licensed mental health professionals—to assist the Spanish-speaking population in that state, while also preparing to provide psychological support to Puerto Ricans who arrive on the island fleeing the cyclone.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz TiradoArrow Icon
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
