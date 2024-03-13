Relaxing Tourism Proposal in Puerto Rico’s Youngest Municipality

Florida.- An underground river that crosses beneath the Manuel Frías Morales public plaza brought about the legend that gave its name to the youngest municipality in Puerto Rico, Florida, founded in 1971 under the administration of the then governor Luis A. Ferré.

This is the Río Encantado (“Enchanted River”). Its source is in the town of Ciales and flows into Manatí. It is considered one of the longest underground rivers in the entire planet, much like the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park in the Philippines.

The area, protected by the Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico, has a 23 cave system that runs approximately 250 meters deep and extends for 16.9 kilometers. The so-called “Tierra del Río Encantado” (“Land of the Enchanted River”) is the second smallest territory on the island. But the richness of its natural beauty and its quality of people far exceeds the size of this town that is located south of Barceloneta.

According to the founder of the Museo Invisible, Kiomarie Zapata-Cruz, “the river runs through the middle of the public square and many older people say that, when they were young, they could stand in the square and hear the river.”

The reason, according to Zapata-Cruz, “was because behind the Catholic church was what is known as ‘el pozo del junco’ [’the reed well’]. It was a farm owned by a family that allowed neighbors to collect this essential sustenance for their homes.”

One of the first stops in the town is Panadería Dulce Masa on the PR-140 highway, which serves as a starting point for visitors who want to have breakfast before starting their tour around the town.

“Then, we stop to see the Puerto Rican flag painted by Héctor PR. It’s located at the entrance to the town center and is the first thing you will find on the right-hand side. Immediately after is the Manuel Frías Morales recreational plaza where the Nuestra Señora de la Merced Catholic Church is located,” explained the 29- year-old woman.

Another stop in the urban area is the Plaza de los Fundadores, a space that honors the members of the first group of townspeople who fought for the barrio to be recognized as a municipality.

“This is to remember and honor our founders. They’re very important people to us because without them we would not have managed to become the last municipality in Puerto Rico. Over there you can see the figure of Ramón Montoyo, Francisco Díaz-Marchand, Carmen Padró-Torres and María Torres-Molina. They were our first titans and we wanted to immortalize this group,” she explained.

Once you leave the square, you can reach the Museo Invisible, located on the second level of the municipal library, behind the city hall.

“It is called the ‘Museo Invisible’ (’Invisible Museum’) because, when I started doing my master’s degree project in Cultural Agency and Administration at the University of Puerto Rico in Río Piedras, I didn’t have a space to display the collections. To give people some curiosity when they come to visit us, we decided to call it invisible because it didn’t exist,” she said.

The place exhibits collections of old photographs about education, town architecture and memorabilia from Patron Saint Festival queens, among other things. “One of the collections is dedicated to the queens of the Patron Saint Festivals and other queens that have come from Florida.

We also we have collections on education in Florida; there is an area of outstanding teachers, graduating classes and the three schools that existed at that time,” she outlined.

“In addition, we have a collection dedicated to Florida’s historic buildings. It’s titled ‘La línea del tiempo,’ which makes a comparison between the before and now. We compare what the building of, for example, El Junco Cafetería was at that time to what it is like now. Likewise, we have the city hall,” she noted. Among the curiosities about the “Tierra de los mogotes” (“The Land of the Limestone Hills”) is that there are no traffic lights or fast foods. However, the town has more than 23 locations that offer gastronomic options, primarily criollo food.

“Another place to visit is the Hacienda Don Benito in La Ceiba sector where you can see interesting antiques and objects that are part of Puerto Rican history. They have an old building with antique furniture,” she said about the museum that contains countless memories such as radios, telephones, cookware, among others.

Meanwhile, the Parque Ecológico Jannette González Sánchez is another favorite place to share with the family, since it has an artificial lake where hundreds of ducklings and turtles swim about.

“There you can carry out different activities, including visiting one of its three concession stands where you can eat pizza, ice cream popsicles or give food to the hundreds of ducklings and turtles that beautify the place. It’s an artificial lake that flows into the Río Encantado. It has a bridge that passes over it where people walk and take photographs,” she highlighted.

“Likewise, they have some gazebos where people celebrate birthdays and family parties. It also has a skating rink and a kiosk located on the Heriberto González highway where they rent electric bicycles to ride through the park,” she added.

The tour culminated at the Kairos Campo Adentro restaurant. In addition to having delicious criollo food, there is a farm with a variety of animals for the delight of adults and children.