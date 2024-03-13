Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
13 de marzo de 2024
77°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
Relaxing Tourism Proposal in Puerto Rico’s Youngest Municipality

Florida has only been established for 52 years and is the second smallest territory on the island

13 de marzo de 2024 - 3:00 AM

Parque Ecológico y Pasivo Jannette González Sánchez. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)
Sandra Torres Guzmán
Por Sandra Torres Guzmán

Florida.- An underground river that crosses beneath the Manuel Frías Morales public plaza brought about the legend that gave its name to the youngest municipality in Puerto Rico, Florida, founded in 1971 under the administration of the then governor Luis A. Ferré.

RELACIONADAS

This is the Río Encantado (“Enchanted River”). Its source is in the town of Ciales and flows into Manatí. It is considered one of the longest underground rivers in the entire planet, much like the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park in the Philippines.

The area, protected by the Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico, has a 23 cave system that runs approximately 250 meters deep and extends for 16.9 kilometers. The so-called “Tierra del Río Encantado” (“Land of the Enchanted River”) is the second smallest territory on the island. But the richness of its natural beauty and its quality of people far exceeds the size of this town that is located south of Barceloneta.

According to the founder of the Museo Invisible, Kiomarie Zapata-Cruz, “the river runs through the middle of the public square and many older people say that, when they were young, they could stand in the square and hear the river.”

Silla con una piña pintada, en el Parque Ecológico y Pasivo Jannette González Sánchez. Lago artificial con una fuente, en el Parque Ecológico y Pasivo Jannette González Sánchez. Paseo tablado en el Parque Ecológico y Pasivo Jannette González Sánchez.
1 / 5 | Cinco paradas obligadas para tomarte una foto en el pueblo de Florida . Silla con una piña pintada, en el Parque Ecológico y Pasivo Jannette González Sánchez. - Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography

The reason, according to Zapata-Cruz, “was because behind the Catholic church was what is known as ‘el pozo del junco’ [’the reed well’]. It was a farm owned by a family that allowed neighbors to collect this essential sustenance for their homes.”

One of the first stops in the town is Panadería Dulce Masa on the PR-140 highway, which serves as a starting point for visitors who want to have breakfast before starting their tour around the town.

“Then, we stop to see the Puerto Rican flag painted by Héctor PR. It’s located at the entrance to the town center and is the first thing you will find on the right-hand side. Immediately after is the Manuel Frías Morales recreational plaza where the Nuestra Señora de la Merced Catholic Church is located,” explained the 29- year-old woman.

Another stop in the urban area is the Plaza de los Fundadores, a space that honors the members of the first group of townspeople who fought for the barrio to be recognized as a municipality.

“This is to remember and honor our founders. They’re very important people to us because without them we would not have managed to become the last municipality in Puerto Rico. Over there you can see the figure of Ramón Montoyo, Francisco Díaz-Marchand, Carmen Padró-Torres and María Torres-Molina. They were our first titans and we wanted to immortalize this group,” she explained.

Fountain in the Parque Ecológico y Pasivo Jannette González Sánchez.
Fountain in the Parque Ecológico y Pasivo Jannette González Sánchez. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)

Once you leave the square, you can reach the Museo Invisible, located on the second level of the municipal library, behind the city hall.

“It is called the ‘Museo Invisible’ (’Invisible Museum’) because, when I started doing my master’s degree project in Cultural Agency and Administration at the University of Puerto Rico in Río Piedras, I didn’t have a space to display the collections. To give people some curiosity when they come to visit us, we decided to call it invisible because it didn’t exist,” she said.

The place exhibits collections of old photographs about education, town architecture and memorabilia from Patron Saint Festival queens, among other things. “One of the collections is dedicated to the queens of the Patron Saint Festivals and other queens that have come from Florida.

We also we have collections on education in Florida; there is an area of outstanding teachers, graduating classes and the three schools that existed at that time,” she outlined.

“In addition, we have a collection dedicated to Florida’s historic buildings. It’s titled ‘La línea del tiempo,’ which makes a comparison between the before and now. We compare what the building of, for example, El Junco Cafetería was at that time to what it is like now. Likewise, we have the city hall,” she noted. Among the curiosities about the “Tierra de los mogotes” (“The Land of the Limestone Hills”) is that there are no traffic lights or fast foods. However, the town has more than 23 locations that offer gastronomic options, primarily criollo food.

Hacienda Don Benito en Florida.
Hacienda Don Benito en Florida. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)

“Another place to visit is the Hacienda Don Benito in La Ceiba sector where you can see interesting antiques and objects that are part of Puerto Rican history. They have an old building with antique furniture,” she said about the museum that contains countless memories such as radios, telephones, cookware, among others.

Meanwhile, the Parque Ecológico Jannette González Sánchez is another favorite place to share with the family, since it has an artificial lake where hundreds of ducklings and turtles swim about.

“There you can carry out different activities, including visiting one of its three concession stands where you can eat pizza, ice cream popsicles or give food to the hundreds of ducklings and turtles that beautify the place. It’s an artificial lake that flows into the Río Encantado. It has a bridge that passes over it where people walk and take photographs,” she highlighted.

“Likewise, they have some gazebos where people celebrate birthdays and family parties. It also has a skating rink and a kiosk located on the Heriberto González highway where they rent electric bicycles to ride through the park,” she added.

The tour culminated at the Kairos Campo Adentro restaurant. In addition to having delicious criollo food, there is a farm with a variety of animals for the delight of adults and children.

Kairos Campo Adentro.
Kairos Campo Adentro. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni Photography)
Tags
Somos Florida EnglishJunte BoricuaSomos Puerto Rico
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
Sandra Torres Guzmán
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 13 de marzo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: