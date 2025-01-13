They will now have control of the Energy and Natural Resources and Finance committees, respectively, where the island’s most important issues are debated
They will now have control of the Energy and Natural Resources and Finance committees, respectively, where the island’s most important issues are debated
Washington D. C. - The assumption of Republicans Mike Lee and Mike Crapo as chairmen of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources and Finance committees, respectively, may be the most significant changes in the leadership of congressional committees in terms of the debate on issues of paramount importance to Puerto Rico in this 119th session of the U.S. legislature, which has just begun.
