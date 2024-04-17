Requesón El Mocano Arises Consumers’ Emotions

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Moca.- Every morning José García-Román begins his workday by milking the cows on his farm in Barrio Naranjo. Its where he gets the raw material for his artisanal cheese, which he says is the freshest and most delicious cheese produced in the western part of the island.

García-Román is the owner of the family business Requesón El Mocano, which has been the livelihood of his household since its foundation 20 years ago.

“The owner of the cowshed (where I worked at) wanted me to create something, and so I focused on cheese. I owe what I have to him. I’ve been with him since I was 14 years old, ever since I left school (...) Every step I take I talk it over with him, because he’s the godfather, as I say, of my company,” said the merchant from Moca about his beginnings in the industry.

The pride in the quality and particularity of his product is evident. It is prepared by a thermal process with no preservatives and is low in salt.

“When people taste it, they tell me, ‘this reminds me of my grandmother, it reminds me of my mom.’ And they are hit with so many emotions,” he says enthusiastically about the recipe. He inherited it from his mother and it stands out because of the added touch of lemon.

The factory produces between 1,600 and 3,000 units biweekly, which are distributed to bakeries, farmers’ markets and at Finca El Ñamero. (XAVIER GARCIA)

The factory currently produces between 1,600 and 3,000 units biweekly, which are distributed to bakeries, farmers’ markets and at Finca El Ñamero. However, his plans are to expand operations next year. To this end, the owner is in negotiations with several supermarkets and is seeking partnerships with companies that encourage local production.

While that is happening, García-Román is grateful for all that he has achieved. Especially in seeing his family involved in the business, with the same determination to push the project forward.

“It’s a dream, we’re all family,” he reiterates. He is confident that his company will continue to evolve from generation to generation.