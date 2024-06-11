The GOP head of the Agriculture Committee, John Boozman, excluded from his farm bill reauthorization proposals in a language that ties the federal government to an island transition process
Washington D.C. - Just like his House colleagues, Senate Agriculture Committee Republican Minority Leader John Boozman (Arkansas) excluded from his farm bill reauthorization proposals language that would tie the federal government to a process for transitioning Puerto Rico to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
