El profesor universitario y activista boricua, narra las diferencias que hacen especial a la comunidad Puertorriqueña de Chicago

Chicago - Dolores López, “Don Lolo,” arrived in Chicago’s Puerto Rican neighborhood on June 1, 1950, on his 29th birthday, when the community was just starting. By the mid-1950s, only 255 people lived in this city.

💬See comments