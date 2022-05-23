💬See comments
Washington - The idea of limiting access to U.S. citizenship for the children of U.S. citizens born in Puerto Rico if the island chooses sovereignty has fueled the debate on the constitutionality of such a proposal.
Monday, May 23, 2022 - 2:45 p.m.
