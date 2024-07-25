LUMA Energy informed that the damaged equipment - transported from Caguas by sea and land - will now be taken to Ponce for tests to help determine the cause of the failure and whether it is repairable
July 25, 2024 - 1:16 PM
LUMA Energy informed that the damaged equipment - transported from Caguas by sea and land - will now be taken to Ponce for tests to help determine the cause of the failure and whether it is repairable
July 25, 2024 - 1:16 PM
Santa Isabel - Installing and energizing the new transformer that will be moved from Maunabo to this municipality to address the energy crisis that the southern zone has been experiencing since early June will take five weeks, LUMA Energy Public Affairs Officer José Pérez Vélez estimated Tuesday.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: