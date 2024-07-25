Opinión
25 de julio de 2024
88°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:The installation of the new transformer in Santa Isabel will take five weeks, and the cost of moving it is unknown

LUMA Energy informed that the damaged equipment - transported from Caguas by sea and land - will now be taken to Ponce for tests to help determine the cause of the failure and whether it is repairable

July 25, 2024 - 1:16 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The transformer installed by LUMA Energy at the Santa Isabel substation presented an "internal problem", which prevented it from being put into service. (Suministrada)
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticiasleysa.caro@gfrmedia.com

Santa Isabel - Installing and energizing the new transformer that will be moved from Maunabo to this municipality to address the energy crisis that the southern zone has been experiencing since early June will take five weeks, LUMA Energy Public Affairs Officer José Pérez Vélez estimated Tuesday.

LUMA EnergySanta IsabelCoamo
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leysa Caro González
Leysa Caro GonzálezArrow Icon
Empleada de GFR Media desde el 2005, Leysa Caro González comenzó como reportera del periódico Primera Hora, trabajando para la sección Volando Alto, un producto que estaba dirigido a los estudiantes...
