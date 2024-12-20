The agency said it took the action for alleged lack of security on its platforms and for implementing “deceptive practices” that are highly addictive and dangerous to mental health
December 20, 2024 - 10:14 PM
The agency said it took the action for alleged lack of security on its platforms and for implementing “deceptive practices” that are highly addictive and dangerous to mental health
December 20, 2024 - 10:14 PM
Instagram, LLC., and Meta Platforms, owners of the Instagram and Facebook social networks, were sued on Thursday by the Puerto Rico Department of Justice for, allegedly, executing “abusive and deceptive practices” and for exposing their users to addictive and dangerous content that affect mental health.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: