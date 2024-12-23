Experts say it is necessary to bring the community into the conversation and put an end to unfinished promises
December 23, 2024 - 4:24 PM
The possibility of extending the Tren Urbano, whose feasibility is being formally evaluated by the Puerto Rico Integrated Transit Authority (PRITA), should not be discarded, but should be carefully considered, in order to guarantee a participatory and transparent process that seeks not only to revitalize the adjacent areas, but also to reinforce the demand of users and the collective transportation system, experts agreed.
