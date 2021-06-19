UN Decolonization Committee approves resolution to promote Puerto Rico’s Self-Determination and Independence.

Washington, D.C. - At a time when the United States has ratified that the “ultimate source” of Puerto Rico law is an enactment of the U.S. Congress,” the United Nations (UN) Decolonization Committee approved yesterday a resolution recognizing, for the 39th time, the island’s right to self-determination and independence.

The resolution was presented by Cuba, with the support of Antigua and Barbuda, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Syria, and Russia. Before the approval, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), through México, and the Non-Aligned Movement, through a representative of Azerbaijan, supported Puerto Rico’s right to self-determination and independence.

The Bolivia delegation also expressed its support. The CELAC ratified the Latin American and Caribbean nature of Puerto Rico and that its political situation is an issue of “high interest”. The Non-Aligned Movement said that political subordination prevents Puerto Rico from exercising its right to self-determination and independence.

Representatives of 19 organizations from the island and the diaspora testified at the session, which this time - with fewer witnesses - lasted about two hours and twenty minutes, and that due to the coronavirus pandemic was held under a hybrid model, with committee members in one room and speakers in another.

Several speakers -among them Trilce Torres López, Grand Secretary of Foreign Relations of the Gran Oriente Nacional de Puerto Rico- also questioned the fact that the resolution is not being discussed as an independent issue in the UN General Assembly, despite the Decolonization Committee´s constant claims.

The speakers noted that the colonial situation of Puerto Rico shows in multiple ways, most clearly in the power of the Fiscal Board overseeing the financial decisions of the island´s elected government, through PROMESA. In that sense, they cited the austerity measures implemented, the privatization contract to operate the power grid granted to LUMA Energy, and complications that affected Vieques and Culebra residents, among other things.

The session took place two days after the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee held its second hearing of the year to consider two bills on the political future of the island. One of the bills seeking statehood and another seeking to bind Congress to a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives.

But, the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Raúl Grijalva, admitted that there is great uncertainty about the possibility of advancing legislation.

Several speakers noted that the U.S. Department of Justice opinions on those bills - which were released this week and reaffirm as federal public policy that the “ultimate source” of Puerto Rico law is an enactment of the U.S. Congress,” - and the imposition of the Board are the best evidence that the U.S. government, with the help of Puerto Rican officials at the time, misled the international community in 1953 when arguing before the UN that Puerto Rico had achieved self-government.

The federal Justice opinions also ratified that for the U.S. government, the current territorial status should remain an option in defining Puerto Rico’s political future.

Speakers at the session included Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (MVC) representative Mariana Nogales Molinelli, Puerto Rican Independence Party secretary general Juan Dalmau Ramirez, MVC coordinator Manuel Natal Albelo, Movimiento Independentista Nacional Hostosiano (MINH) co-chair Alejandro Torres Rivera, and Movimiento Unión Soberanista (MUS) spokesperson María de Lourdes Guzmán.

Nogales Molinelli was the only Puerto Rican elected official at the session. In her presentation, she recounted how the Board takes budget decisions that should be in the hands of Puerto Rico under its restricted fiscal autonomy and argued that austerity measures imposed by the fiscal entity have deepened the crisis in public services, including health care.

About the opinions on the status bills, Dalmau Ramírez, a former PIP gubernatorial candidate, said that “Federal Department of Justice intends to make the colonial option, the same one they said allows them to treat Puerto Rico as property that can be swapped or sold to another country, an option for Puerto Rico.”

Natal Albelo, a 35-year-old former MVC candidate for mayor of San Juan, affirmed that the colonial situation has worsened in Puerto Rico after the imposition of the Board, and warned that living in crisis has become normal for his generation and the younger ones.

For Manuel Rivera, a Washington D.C.-based lawyer and spokesman for Puerto Ricans United in Action (PUA) - who had urged the Joe Biden administration to participate in yesterday’s session - a serious discussion on Puerto Rico’s political status begins when the U.S. government, through its diplomatic delegation, “joins the work of this honorable decolonization committee”.