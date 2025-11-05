Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
5 de noviembre de 2025
83°lluvia moderada
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:U.S. Attorney’s Office to turn over “sensitive” and “confidential” documents in case of man arrested by the FBI in Lajas

A magistrate indicated that the detainee is related to a federal investigation of a “family property” of the governor, while the District Attorney’s Office clarified that Jenniffer González is not the subject of any investigation.

November 5, 2025 - 4:15 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Federal Court in San Juan ordered Daniel García Martínez to remain in custody for the remainder of the judicial process. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office requested a protective order for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for evidence it will turn over in the case of a man arrested in Lajas by a public corruption investigator.

RELATED
Tags
Tribunal FederalTribunal Federal en Puerto RicoFiscalía federal Breaking NewsJenniffer GonzálezLa Parguera
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 5 de noviembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: