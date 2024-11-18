Experts warn that with Donald Trump as president and a Republican-controlled Congress, Puerto Rican officials and civic organizations will face significant hurdles in advocating for access to federal programs
November 18, 2024 - 9:56 AM
Experts warn that with Donald Trump as president and a Republican-controlled Congress, Puerto Rican officials and civic organizations will face significant hurdles in advocating for access to federal programs
November 18, 2024 - 9:56 AM
The election of Donald Trump and a strengthened Republican majority in both chambers of Congress has cast doubt on Puerto Rico’s ability to secure full access to federal programs such as Medicaid and food assistance. Additionally, the disbursement of previously allocated emergency funds may also face delays, according to experts.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: