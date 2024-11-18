Opinión
Raúl Juliá
18 de noviembre de 2024
Washington, D.C.: challenging outlook for advancing parity in federal programs for Puerto Rico

Experts warn that with Donald Trump as president and a Republican-controlled Congress, Puerto Rican officials and civic organizations will face significant hurdles in advocating for access to federal programs

November 18, 2024 - 9:56 AM

Claims of parity for Puerto Rico are complicated in Congress and Donald Trump's next White House. (Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press )
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.

The election of Donald Trump and a strengthened Republican majority in both chambers of Congress has cast doubt on Puerto Rico's ability to secure full access to federal programs such as Medicaid and food assistance. Additionally, the disbursement of previously allocated emergency funds may also face delays, according to experts.

Tags
Puerto RicoPANDonald Trump
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
