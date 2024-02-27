We are part of The Trust Project
What can travelers expect at Ponce and Aguadilla airports?
The Puerto Rico Tourism Company explains why airlines like Spirit Airlines and JetBlue will reduce operations
February 27, 2024 - 2:25 PM
The Puerto Rico Tourism Company explains why airlines like Spirit Airlines and JetBlue will reduce operations
February 27, 2024 - 2:25 PM
The Mercedita Airport in Ponce and the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla ended 2023 with an increase in passengers. However, both Spirit Airlines, which left both facilities last October, and JetBlue, which will discontinue the flight to New York from Ponce, alleged that the routes have “underperformed our expectations.”
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: