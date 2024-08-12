According to the United Nations, poverty is the lack of resources to meet basic needs. This concept is based on the studies of Benjamin Rowntree (1901), who described poverty as an insufficiency of income to guarantee a dignified life. In Puerto Rico, more than 41.7% of the population lives below the poverty line, a figure higher than the 12.4% in the continental United States. Even more troubling is that 55% of children on the island suffer from poverty.