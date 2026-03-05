Bad Bunny surprises “Team Rubio” with a special gift ahead of the World Baseball Classic

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny surprised members of the so-called “Team Rubio” with a special gift: a pair of Adidas spikes for each player on the team that will represent the island in the World Baseball Classic starting this Friday at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

The information was revealed by Puerto Rican outfielder and utility player Kike Hernández, who shared the detail on his social media. In the post, the customized spikes received by the players can be seen.

The Puerto Rico team, managed by Yadier Molina, is preparing to begin its participation in the tournament with the goal of winning the World Baseball Classic championship for the first time.

Puerto Rico will open its participation on Friday against Colombia at 7:00 p.m.

