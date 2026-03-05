Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
EnglishSports
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Bad Bunny surprises “Team Rubio” with a special gift ahead of the World Baseball Classic

The Puerto Rican artist gave Adidas-brand spikes to the members of Puerto Rico

March 5, 2026 - 11:21 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny surprised members of the so-called “Team Rubio” with a special gift: a pair of Adidas spikes for each player on the team that will represent the island in the World Baseball Classic starting this Friday at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

RELATED

The information was revealed by Puerto Rican outfielder and utility player Kike Hernández, who shared the detail on his social media. In the post, the customized spikes received by the players can be seen.

The Puerto Rico team, managed by Yadier Molina, is preparing to begin its participation in the tournament with the goal of winning the World Baseball Classic championship for the first time.

Puerto Rico will open its participation on Friday against Colombia at 7:00 p.m.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Bad BunnyKike HernándezYadier Molina
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Redacción El Nuevo Día
Utilizamos Redacción El Nuevo Día como firma, cuando el periodista o miembro de nuestra Redacción escribe una información basada en un comunicado de prensa o un informe policiaco, sin que medie...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 5 de marzo de 2026
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2026 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: