Bad Bunny donated $100,000 to Raymond Arrieta’s march that benefits cancer patients
The monetary figure was revealed this afternoon by Tony Mojena’s production company
September 30, 2025 - 5:09 PM
The comedian and presenter Raymond Arrieta receives donations almost daily throughout the year for the Dr. Isaac González Martínez Oncology Hospital. This September, when the march “Give life: The Ñapa” has just completed the second of three legs, the number of contributions has increased exponentially.
In addition to the distinctive white envelopes that arrive at Telemundo Puerto Rico and the calls to the “Día a día” television show, today, Tony Mojena’s production company revealed a very special donation made by Bad Bunny‘s “I Don’t Want to Leave Here” residency.
“He made a large donation to the ‘Da vida’ march in favor of patients at the Oncology Hospital. The $100,000 donation comes as part of the artist’s social and cultural commitment, whose impact goes beyond the stage Thank you, Benito!“, posted Telemundo Puerto Rico on it’s website.
Arrieta has already completed two legs, with the third to take place in November. The end of the second leg ran through the municipalities of Salinas and Guayama.
“The truth is that this was the hottest and most challenging route I have ever done in my life... but thinking about the patients at Oncológico (the hospital), we could no longer stop. We were already here, we had to go on and on,” said Arrieta last Sunday.
With this event, “Da vida” is approaching the goal of raising an additional $2.5 million to reach a historical total of $20 million.
Arrieta is already preparing for the third and final route, which will take place from November 13 to 17. He will start from Patillas and close in Cataño after covering 47.2 miles. In this way, he will have completed a total of 140.7 miles between the three legs of this special edition of the march.
