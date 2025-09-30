Bad Bunny donated $100,000 to Raymond Arrieta’s march that benefits cancer patients

In addition to the distinctive white envelopes that arrive at Telemundo Puerto Rico and the calls to the “Día a dí­a” television show, today, Tony Mojena’s production company revealed a very special donation made by Bad Bunny‘s “I Don’t Want to Leave Here” residency.

“He made a large donation to the ‘Da vida’ march in favor of patients at the Oncology Hospital. The $100,000 donation comes as part of the artist’s social and cultural commitment, whose impact goes beyond the stage Thank you, Benito!“, posted Telemundo Puerto Rico on it’s website.

Arrieta has already completed two legs, with the third to take place in November. The end of the second leg ran through the municipalities of Salinas and Guayama.

PUBLICIDAD

“The truth is that this was the hottest and most challenging route I have ever done in my life... but thinking about the patients at Oncológico (the hospital), we could no longer stop. We were already here, we had to go on and on,” said Arrieta last Sunday.

With this event, “Da vida” is approaching the goal of raising an additional $2.5 million to reach a historical total of $20 million.