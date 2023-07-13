💬Ver comentarios
La serie de drama “Succession” lidera los premios Emmy con 27 nominaciones, seguida de “The Last of Us” y “The White Lotus”, que alcanzaron 24 y 23 menciones, respectivamente, según anunció hoy la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos.
Las tres series forman parte de la plataforma de “streaming” HBO, imponiendo su hegemonía, por encima de otros proveedores como Hulu o Amazon Prime Video.
Esta es la lista de los nominaciones de todas las categorías para la 75 edición de los Emmy, que está prevista para el próximo 18 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.
Mejor serie de drama
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
- The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
- Succession (HBO/Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)Sarah Snook (Succession)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
- Theo James (The White Lotus)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- James Marsden (Jury Duty)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Mejor serie limitada, antología o película de televisión
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película de televisión
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película de televisión
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película de televisión
- Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Joseph Lee (Beef)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Young Mazino (Beef)
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película de televisión
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
- Maria Bello (Beef)
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Mejor libreto para una serie de comedia
- Barry (HBO Max) Escrito por Bill Hader
- The Bear (FX) Escrito por Christopher Storer
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) Escrito por Mekki Leeper
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Escrito por John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky
- The Other Two (HBO Max) Escrito por Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Escrito por Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis
Mejor libreto para una serie de drama
- Andor (Disney+) Escrito por Beau Willimon
- Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Escrito por Sharon Horgan, Teleplay por Dave Finkel y Brett Baer
- Better Call Saul (AMC) Escrito por Gordon Smith
- Better Call Saul (AMC) Escrito por Peter Gould
- The Last Of Us (HBO Max) Escrito por Craig Mazin
- Succession (HBO Max) Escrito por Jesse Armstrong
- The White Lotus (HBO Max) Escrito por Mike White
Mejor libreto para una serie limitada, antología o película de televisión
- Beef (Netflix) Escrito por Lee Sung Jin
- Fire Island (Hulu) Escrito por Joel Kim Booster
- Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX) Escrito para la televisión por Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- Prey (Hulu) Escrito por Patrick Aison, historia de Dan Trachtenberg
- Swarm (Prime Video) Teleplay por Janine Nabers, historia de Donald Glover
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) Escrito por Al Yankovic y Eric Appel
Mejor dirección para una serie de drama
- Andor (Disney+) Dirigido por Benjamin Caron
- Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Dirigido por Dearbhla Walsh
- The Last Of Us (HBO Max) Dirigido por Peter Hoar
- Succession (HBO Max) Dirigido por Andrij Parekh
- Succession (HBO Max) Dirigido por Mark Mylod
- Succession (HBO Max) Dirigido por Lorene Scafaria
- The White Lotus (HBO Max) Dirigido por Mike White
Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia
- Barry (HBO Max) Dirigido por Bill Hader
- The Bear (FX) Dirigido por Christopher Storer
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) Dirigido por Amy Sherman-Palladino
- The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) Dirigido por Mary Lou Belli
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Dirigido por Declan Lowney
- Wednesday (Netflix) Dirigido por Tim Burton
Mejor dirección para una serie limitada, antología o película de televisión
- Beef (Netflix) Dirigido por Lee Sung Jin
- Beef (Netflix) Dirigido por Jake Schreier
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) Dirigido por Carl Franklin
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) Dirigido por Paris Barclay
- Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX) Dirigido por Valerie Faris y Jonathan Dayton,
- Prey (Hulu) Dirigido por Dan Trachtenberg
Mejor “Talk show”
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Mejor competencia “reality”
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Mejor programa animado
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Entergalactic (Netflix)
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
- Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
Mejor programa “reality” estructurado
- Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)
- Love Is Blind (Netflix)
- Queer Eye (Netflix)
- Shark Tank (ABC)
Mejor programa “reality” no estructurado
- Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)
- Selling Sunset (Netflix)
- Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
- Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Mejor película para la televisión
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)
- Fire Island (Hulu)
- Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
- Prey (Hulu)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Mejor programa de juegos
- Family Feud (ABC)
- Jeopardy! (ABC)
- The Price Is Right (CBS)
- That’s My Jam (NBC)
- Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
Mejor serie de variedades con un libreto
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Mejor especial de variedades en vivo
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Mejor especial de variedades pregrabado
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Lizzo: Live In Concert (HBO Max)
- Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC)
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix)
Mejor anfitrión para un programa “reality” o de competencia
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski y Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
- Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
- Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
- Amy Poehler y Maya Rudolph (Baking It)
- RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Mejor anfitrión para un programa de juegos
- Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)
- Steve Harvey (Family Feud)
- Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)
- Keke Palmer (Password)
- Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia
- Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
- Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
- Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
- Oliver Platt (The Bear)Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama
- Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
- James Cromwell (Succession)
- Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
- Arian Moayed (Succession)
- Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
- Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
- Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
- Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
- Judith Light (Poker Face)
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
- Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama
- Hiam Abbass (Succession)
- Cherry Jones (Succession)
- Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
- Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
- Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
- Harriet Walter (Succession)
Mejor documental o especial de no ficción
- Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)
- Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)
- My Transparent Life (Prime Video)
- Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie documental o de no ficción
- Dear Mama (FX)
- 100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)
- Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
- The 1619 Project (Hulu)
- The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)
Mejor anfitrión de serie de no ficción o especial
- The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
- Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
- United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Mérito excepcional en la realización de un documental
- The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? (PBS)
- Aftershock (Hulu)
- Last Flight Home (Paramount+)
- The Territory (National Geographic)
