Tras un año de haber anunciado la remisión del cáncer de mama que padeció, la actriz estadounidense Shannen Doherty recibió resultados preocupantes sobre su estado de salud, que arrojaron sus recientes análisis médicos.
La estrella, conocida como Brenda Walsh en la serie de televisión Beverly Hills 90210, informó de la noticia a sus seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram y aseguró que a pesar de todo se siente optimista de que todo esté bien.
"Test y resultado. Uno de los análisis de sangre para buscar marcadores tumorales ha dado un resultado bueno; el otro... elevado", escribió la actriz de 46 años en la red social.
Still in remission. I imagine that I’ll always worry to a certain extent but I think we all worry about something. Cancer is a beast that changes one. For me, it changed me in a lot of beautiful ways. But it also gave me a new level of anxiety about things. All understandable. I share my experience to help connect, bring awareness and hopefully encourage those going thru cancer to stay positive. So many of you have helped me with your words, prayers and support. You have helped pave the path I have walked and continue to walk and I’m eternally grateful for that. I can only hope I have helped you as well. Much love to you all. #remission #cancerslayer
"Todavía en remisión. Me imagino que siempre me preocuparé en cierta medida, pero creo que todos nos preocupamos por algo. El cáncer es una bestia que lo cambia a uno. Para mí, me cambió de muchas formas hermosas. Pero también me dio un nuevo nivel de ansiedad sobre las cosas. Todo es entendible. Comparto mi experiencia para ayudar a conectarme, generar conciencia y, con suerte, alentar a quienes pasan por el cáncer para que sean positivos. Muchos de ustedes me han ayudado con sus palabras, oraciones y apoyo. Has ayudado a pavimentar el camino que recorrí y continúo caminando y estoy eternamente agradecida por eso. Solo puedo esperar haberte ayudado también. Mucho amor para todos ustedes", es el texto que acompaña este vídeo en su red social.
Y es que la misma actriz asegura que los resultados que le dieron no significan que necesariamente haya regresado el cáncer, pero sí que necesita estar muy al pendiente de su salud.
"Eso solo significa que tengo que vigilarlo y hacerme más pruebas", destacó la actriz, quien constantemente se está sometiendo a estudios tras haber superado el cáncer de mama que le fue diagnosticado en agosto del 2015.
"Incluso después de recibir esta noticia, he intentado mantenerme positiva y evaluar mi vida. Desde luego, ayuda a poner ciertas cosas en perspectiva y te recuerda todo lo que aprendiste durante el viaje junto al cáncer. Y, en ocasiones, incluso yo necesito que me refresquen la memoria", destacó la estrella de la serie Charmed.
"A veces, necesitas un repaso. Como he dicho antes, el cáncer cambia tu vida de maneras que nadie podría imaginar... Y por cierto, los marcadores elevados pueden ser por todo tipo de cosas. Y resulta que también necesito más vitamina D", precisa la estrella de televisión.
Went to doctor today for tumor marker test and bone density scan. Yes, that’s my mom... I figured why not. She got bone test done as well. I adore my doctor and all the great people who work there. But not going to lie, there is always anxiety waiting for test results to come back. Reoccurrences happen. And I can’t imagine how it must feel to beat back cancer only to have it return again. For now, I stay positive, stay healthy and do what I can to help promote research so that cancer can be beaten once and for all. I’ll keep you posted on my results. Btw... my mom is great! @su2c #theangelesclinic
"Fui al médico hoy para la prueba de marcador tumoral y la exploración de densidad ósea. Sí, esa es mi madre ... pensé por qué no. Ella también se hizo la prueba de los huesos. Adoro a mi médico y a todas las personas excelentes que trabajan allí. Pero no voy a mentir, siempre hay ansiedad esperando a que los resultados de las pruebas vuelvan. Las recurrencias suceden. Y no me puedo imaginar cómo se debe sentir vencer el cáncer para que vuelva nuevamente. Por ahora, me mantengo positiva, me mantengo saludable y hago lo que puedo para ayudar a promover la investigación para que el cáncer pueda vencerse de una vez por todas. Te mantendré informado sobre mis resultados. Por cierto ... ¡mi mamá es genial!", escribió la actriz en otro post que publicó recientemente en Instagram y que ya lleva casi 80,000 likes.
Desde que le detectaron el cáncer, Doherty ha recurrido a su cuenta de Instagram para mantener informados a sus fans sobre la evolución de su estado de salud. Incluso ha publicado fotografías de ella sin cabello, se rapó, debido a las quimioterapias y radioterapias a las que se ha sometido para vencer el padecimiento. La actriz fue sometida también a una mastectomía.
Breast Cancer Awareness month. Last year....My hair was falling out in huge clumps. It was time to just shave it off. Like super woman, my friend @annemkortright came over with the tools and attitude to shave my head. And though I’m laughing thru it (mainly because she always makes me laugh) you can clearly see how sad I am. Cancer has so many moments of deep realization. Realizing you have cancer, realizing it’s not a simple fix, realizing it’s altering you in both superficial ways and deeply profound ways, realizing you are changed forever. I will forever remember this moment and my brave loving friend who was there no matter what. It’s the people around you that help lift you up. And she did. Cancer isn’t something you “step up” to help a person fight. It’s about being constant, engaged in the journey before, during and after. Some people take the easy road and others, like this beautiful human, stay on the road regardless of the bumps. @annemkortright I love you. To the moon and back. #breastcancerawareness #friendship
En abril del 2017, la estrella de Little House on the Prairie anunció la remisión de la enfermedad y confesó que estaba más feliz que nunca, haciendo planes para retomar su carrera artística.
