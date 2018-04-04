Still in remission. I imagine that I’ll always worry to a certain extent but I think we all worry about something. Cancer is a beast that changes one. For me, it changed me in a lot of beautiful ways. But it also gave me a new level of anxiety about things. All understandable. I share my experience to help connect, bring awareness and hopefully encourage those going thru cancer to stay positive. So many of you have helped me with your words, prayers and support. You have helped pave the path I have walked and continue to walk and I’m eternally grateful for that. I can only hope I have helped you as well. Much love to you all. #remission #cancerslayer

