I’m here to inspire change in the world! Lasting change! Its time to break down the stigmas of the world surrounding mental and hormonal issues amongst people as well as inspire eberyone to fully be confident in their body and self. I am doing exactly that! With my campaign, i am raising awareness on the link between hormonal and mental issues as well as creating a plan to live a healthy, holistic and whole lifestyle for women who suffer with these. I am working with a professional medicl team and research to conduct the best way to move forward for us PCOS girlies and women struggling with hormonal issue You are the creator of your own destiny! No matter what has happened to you in your past, there is always a way out. You are your way out! Time to get up and write your destiny 😉 #missuniverse #roadtomissuniverse #viral #fyp #elsalvador #curvytiktok #pasarela #realsizebeauty #missuniversenepal #mentalhealth #selflove