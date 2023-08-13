💬See comments
After completing its first month operating power generation on the island, Genera PR has set December 2024 as the deadline to have a generating fleet in “acceptable” conditions according to the electricity industry’s standards.
- ⎙
Sunday, August 13, 2023 - 5:58 p.m.
After completing its first month operating power generation on the island, Genera PR has set December 2024 as the deadline to have a generating fleet in “acceptable” conditions according to the electricity industry’s standards.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: