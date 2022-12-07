Biden Administration Funds Provide Unique Opportunity to Puerto Rico

¡Pa’lante! (a Spanish contraction of “para adelante,” meaning go forth, or straight ahead) is a word Puerto Ricans use to express sympathy, support and hope in the face of uncertainty and adversity. It is a word of encouragement. But in September 2017, it was also a call to action, with neighbor helping neighbor and those wielding the word suggesting a collective sensibility and rightfully looking toward the horizon for better days ahead. And it is an expression they have been using since the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria, accounting for the deaths of thousands of Puerto Ricans. Hurricane Maria’s destruction was only compounded by subsequent challenges, from its ongoing economic crisis, earthquakes in the southern part of the Island, and a deadly global pandemic. Most recently, as we approached the solemn fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico once again, leaving countless residents without power, water and safe shelter.