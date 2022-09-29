Five years after Hurricane María, Puerto Ricans are still awaiting energy reliability and independence

Five years ago millions of Puerto Ricans watched helplessly as hurricane María brutally ravaged our Island. Nuestro hogar, nuestra gente. Communities were ripped apart, family homes, businesses and livelihoods were leveled as people were fighting to survive one of the worst natural disasters we’ve ever experienced. Everything was destroyed. Today, Puerto Ricans represent the largest Latino group in Pennsylvania and many of us in the Keystone state still carry the scars of María’s aftermath, a catastrophe that forever changed the lives of thousands of families, leaving behind more than 4,000 fatalities and forcing over 120,000 people to flee. Whether you experienced it in person or you were stateside, watching as power and communication grids in the Island went down and praying that your loved ones were safe, if you are Boricua you know one thing is true: five years might have gone by but our Island is still suffering and struggling to recover.

7 de Abril de 2022/ Carolina Puerto Rico Ciudadanos hacen malabares para contrarrestar efectos del apagon. En la foto joseline concepción, vistamar carolina Fotos por Stephanie Rojas Especial para el Nuevo Día (Stephanie Rojas)

Last month, hundreds of protesters gathered in San Juan carrying refrigerators, televisions, and other appliances that have been damaged due to constant power outages and massive blackouts that leave the entire Island in the dark. Ninety-seven percent of Puerto Rico’s electricity is still produced through toxic fossil fuels, which leads to an unstable power grid, particularly vulnerable during extreme weather events like hurricanes.

Instead of advocating for a transition to clean and stable energy sources, authorities on the Island have declared they will insist on this political myopia, continuing the Island’s dependence on expensive fossil fuels. This dependence exposes locals to unreliable service and hurts Puerto Ricans’ wallets, forcing them to spend about 8% of their income on electricity. In comparison, the average person in the United States spends only about 2%.

Meanwhile, studies have shown that in Puerto Rico, rooftop solar alone could potentially provide four times the island’s residential electricity needs. Our territory is also rich in steady winds, and now, thanks to President Biden and the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, a decades-long quirk in federal law that prevented renewable energy developers from investing in and harnessing these resources in Puerto Rico has been lifted. This means the Island can finally participate in offshore wind development and the sale of leases to the Department of the Interior on the Island, which brings a clean energy economy even closer.

Historic climate action like the one in the Inflation Reduction Act is the future. We Puerto Ricans know this, and we also know that we already have a wealth of natural resources that will allow us to thrive under a clean energy economy, stabilizing our energy supply and increasing our climate resilience. This is why we are taking to the streets and Washington D.C. to demand a clean energy transition and energy independence for our people.

We stateside Boricuas also hold great power in our hands. As the first Latina serving on the Lancaster City Council, I always remind my fellow Latinos and Puerto Ricans that long gone are the days in which we were mere spectators.

Today, more than half a million Latinos in Pennsylvania — approximately half of our state’s Latino residents — are eligible to vote. Right now, as we commemorate the fifth anniversary of hurricane María’s landfall in Puerto Rico, we hold power to make a difference in the lives of our families and friends back on the Island by electing climate champions that will push further, bold climate action and clean energy investments. The type of climate action needed to protect our families from the worst impacts of climate change, protect our wallets, and place the well-being of nuestra gente over the interests of the oil and gas industry, stateside and on the Island.

