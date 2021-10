Pandora Papers: a senseless controversy

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, an effort that brings together 140 organizations and 600 journalists from different parts of the world, has published a series of documents, known as the Pandora Papers, revealing the names of politicians and celebrities who have invested and placed their capital in well-known tax-havens. These people avoid the tax impact of their countries’ legislation. The existence of these financial arrangements and their use is portrayed as illegal activity or at least one that indicates immoral and reprehensible conduct. This is not the case.