José “Cheo” Cruz favorece a los Yankees en la Serie Mundial y rememora el legado del fenecido Fernando Valenzuela

Who remembers Cheo Cruz 🇵🇷 , one of the most popular players in @astros history? The underrated line-drive hitter led NL w 189 hits in '83 & posted a 125 OPS+ in his 13 yrs w 'Stros. His number 25 is retired by Astros. Here's his @sabr bio https://t.co/YftuXVS4He pic.twitter.com/R7mfHuqp5x