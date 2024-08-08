The government case against Antonio Cruz Batista and his wife Evelyn Torres García faced setbacks from the start, and a trial on the merits against the couple and their businesses has yet to begin
The government case against Antonio Cruz Batista and his wife Evelyn Torres García faced setbacks from the start, and a trial on the merits against the couple and their businesses has yet to begin
August 8, 2024 - 2:45 PM
A trial that began in November of last year with the filing of charges against a contractor who allegedly avoided paying millions to the Department of the Treasury remains unresolved. Just a few months before the first filing, it is still not out of the initial stages of the judicial process.
