Powerball winner in Puerto Rico takes home $50,000

A player in Puerto Rico found his luck and walked away with $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The secondary prize was the result of a Double Play and matched four numbers, plus the red jackpot.

Wednesday’s winning numbers in Double Play were 9, 13, 25, 26, 46 and the red pin 23.

The Double Play option allows plays for an additional $1 to be eligible for a second drawing with a $10 million jackpot.

In last Saturday’s drawing, another secondary prize of $50,000 fell in Puerto Rico. The ticket was sold at Jimmy 24 Mini Market in Toa Baja, according to the Lottery.

No one hit the jackpot in Wednesday’s $101 million regular Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 14, 18, 19, 21, 69 and the red 1.

PUBLICIDAD

In view of this, the prize for the next drawing, to be held on Saturday, amounted to some $120 million.

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