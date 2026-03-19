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Powerball winner in Puerto Rico takes home $50,000

The winning ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing

March 19, 2026 - 9:47 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
No one hit the jackpot in Wednesday’s $101 million regular Powerball drawing. (George Walker IV)
Keila López Alicea
By Keila López Alicea
Periodista de Noticiaskeila.lopez@gfrmedia.com

A player in Puerto Rico found his luck and walked away with $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

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The secondary prize was the result of a Double Play and matched four numbers, plus the red jackpot.

Wednesday’s winning numbers in Double Play were 9, 13, 25, 26, 46 and the red pin 23.

The Double Play option allows plays for an additional $1 to be eligible for a second drawing with a $10 million jackpot.

In last Saturday’s drawing, another secondary prize of $50,000 fell in Puerto Rico. The ticket was sold at Jimmy 24 Mini Market in Toa Baja, according to the Lottery.

No one hit the jackpot in Wednesday’s $101 million regular Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 14, 18, 19, 21, 69 and the red 1.

In view of this, the prize for the next drawing, to be held on Saturday, amounted to some $120 million.

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Check here the Lottery section of El Nuevo Día.

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This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Keila López Alicea
Keila López AliceaArrow Icon
Empleada de El Nuevo Día desde el 2006, Keila López Alicea comenzó como investigadora de la Junta Editorial, rol en el cual obtenía y corroboraba los datos que necesitaban los integrantes...
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