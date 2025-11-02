Dressed in white and looking radiant: Zashely Alicea arrives at the Miss Universe hotel

Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2025, Zashely Alicea Rivera, dazzled today, Sunday, with her arrival at the hotel that will host the 130 candidates who will compete in the international pageant in Thailand.

Today, the contestants and aspirants to the universal crown enter the Kora Beach Resort Phuket hotel to officially start the universal competition. The 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be held on November 21 at the Impact Arena in Pak Kret in Thailand.

The Puerto Rican representative was one of the most awaited and she did not disappoint when she arrived, looking radiant in a white dress.

“I’m happy and excited, finally the day has arrived and the first moment we take the step for this whole adventure (to all Puerto Ricans) thank you for always being aware and attentive to every step I take. I am ready to represent Puerto Rico and give it my all,” said the beauty queen upon her arrival at the host hotel where she was greeted by a group of pageant fans.

The Puerto Rican beauty traveled with national director, Yizette Cifredo to Thailand.

Alicea Rivera left the island last week optimistic and excited to give her all to win her sixth universal crown.

“Thank you for welcoming me and giving me all the energy I need to continue this journey to Thailand. Thank you for allowing me to be your queen and represent our land. Today I say goodbye to my beautiful Puerto Rico with my eyes in the universe, my feet on the ground and a million dreams to fulfill. I am living the most beautiful experience of my life and feeling your support, elevates everything even more. I am going with suitcases full of the warmth and love that distinguishes us as Puerto Ricans, longing to bring you joy and hope. This is for and because of you, Puerto Rico. I love you, let’s live every step together, join me in this new adventure," he said before boarding the flight.

