Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe offer free access to El Nuevo Día

From San Juan to Ponce, Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe are joining an initiative that will allow their visitors free access to El Nuevo Día’s digital products by connecting to the malls’ Wi-Fi network.

The agreement, which began in May, makes the media’s digital content available to visitors upon completion of the Internet connection process free of charge.

“This alliance with El Nuevo Día allows us to continue elevating the experience of our visitors, integrating access to information and valuable content as part of their time at Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe,” said Edwin Tavárez, general manager of both malls.

“Facilitating these types of digital tools through our Wi-Fi not only adds convenience, but also strengthens our role as gathering spaces, where the experience goes beyond shopping and connects to the day-to-day life of our community,” he added.

PUBLICIDAD

Yalixa Rivera Cruz, editor-in-chief of GFR Media, highlighted the importance of this strategic alliance to keep the public well informed.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to bring quality journalism to every Puerto Rican, wherever they are. That visitors to Plaza Las Americas and Plaza Del Caribe can access elnuevodia.com for free through the Wi-Fi network is a concrete way to bring accurate and timely information to our community. This alliance allows us to continue advancing in our mission of always keeping our audience well informed“, said the executive.

This initiative is part of the newspaper’s efforts to expand the reach of its journalistic work.

“This alliance is an innovative way to expand access to our content and connect with new audiences to discover the value of our journalism and join El Nuevo Día’s community of readers,” said GFR Media’s Senior Editor of Digital Strategy and Subscriptions, Carlos J. Martínez Rivera.

To access the service, visitors must select the available Plaza Las Americas or Plaza Del Caribe Wi-Fi network from their phone, computer or tablet settings.

Then, they will be directed to a mall register where they must enter their name, surname, date of birth and e-mail or telephone number. Once these steps have been completed, users must log in to El Nuevo Día to connect and enjoy access to the newspaper’s digital products.

Users will be able to access both the website and the application while connected to the malls’ Wi-Fi network.

For more information, you can contact the newspaper’s Customer Service Department at 787-641-8800 or 1-877-641-8800, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

PUBLICIDAD

---