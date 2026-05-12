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Carlos Beltrán invites the fans to join him in Cooperstown for his exaltation

The former Major League Baseball outfielder will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame at the end of July

May 12, 2026 - 2:07 PM

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Carlos Beltrán was announced in January as a member of the 2026 class when the results of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) balloting were revealed in December. (Archivo)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) outfielder and recently elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, Carlos Beltrán, announced Tuesday the launch of an initiative with which he hopes Puerto Rican fans will join him on July 26 when he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

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Called “An Achievement for All,” the initiative, which consists of a digital platform, was launched to guide and invite his followers to join him at the ceremony scheduled for the Clark Sports Center.

Although the exaltation ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, it will not be the only event to be held, but there will be other activities from Friday, July 24 through Monday, July 27.

As part of the project, the carlosbeltranhof.com portal was launched, where fans will find detailed and key information to plan their trip, including flight options from Puerto Rico, lodging alternatives, transportation, logistical details of the ceremony, clothing recommendations and commemorative items available in the online store.

“This achievement is not only mine, it belongs to all the people who have supported me from day one. Un logro de todos’ was born from the desire to share this moment with my people and guide them - as much as possible - so that they can be present in Cooperstown. I dream of seeing thousands of Puerto Rican flags accompanying me on that day,” Beltrán said in a written statement.

Beltrán was announced in January as a member of the 2026 class when the results of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) balloting were revealed in December.

The Manatí native was favored with more than 84% of the votes, surpassing the required minimum of 75%.

With this platform, the former player seeks to facilitate the experience for all those who want to join him in the historic moment when he will be officially exalted as a new baseball immortal, the sixth Puerto Rican to achieve this.

Beltrán will be joined on July 27 by former keeper Andruw Jones and former infielder Jeff Kent.

Beltrán ended his 20-season career accumulating important numbers such as 1,587 runs batted in and 1,582 runs scored, the leader in both categories among Puerto Ricans in the history of the Major Leagues. He also retired as the second best in home runs with 435.

But beyond the 100x35 Islander, Beltran is the only ambidextrous hitter in history, so far, with the combination of 400 or more home runs and 300 or more stolen bases.

Although he played for several teams during his 20 seasons, Beltran decided that he will enter the Hall of Fame with the Mets cap, with whom he accumulated his best numbers.

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This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Carlos BeltránMLBGrandes LigasBoricuas en Grandes LigasSalón de la Fama del béisbolCooperstown
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