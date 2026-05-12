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Ortiz brothers return to Puerto Rico after historic performance in the Kentucky Derby

José Luis and Irad were greeted at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport after their unforgettable first and second place finishes at Churchill Downs

May 12, 2026 - 2:21 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
José Luis and Irad Ortiz met with the media upon their arrival in Puerto Rico. (alexis.cedeno)
Sara Del Valle Hernández
By Sara Del Valle Hernández
Periodista de Deportessara.delvalle@gfrmedia.com

Puerto Rican brothers José Luis and Irad Ortiz returned to Puerto Rico on Monday with their emotions still intact after a historic 1-2 finish in the Kentucky Derby, where the former won the prestigious race and Irad finished second, before reuniting with their family in Trujillo Alto and focus on the next challenge of the Triple Crown of American horseracing: Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

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The duo landed Monday at noon at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, where they were greeted by friends and other passengers, the mayor of Trujillo Alto, Pedro A. Rodríguez González, and Misael González Trinidad, known as “Rey Charlie”, organizer of the horseback ride to be held Tuesday in honor of both riders in that municipality.

“This is something very nice,” said José Luis as he thanked the people who came to the airport to welcome them after their return to Puerto Rico.

“We are happy to be here after the week of work we had and the feat we did last week. We are very happy to be here,” said Irad.

On May 2, José Luis won the Derby for the first time with Golden Tempo, while Irad came second on Renegade in a dramatic finish, in which the brothers congratulated each other as they crossed the finish line.

“We don’t want to imagine anything, but the guys tell us that people are active in Trujillo Alto and in the La Gloria neighborhood. Let’s see what happens tomorrow and see the people who support us,” added Irad, who urged people to come out and share with them in Tuesday’s ride.

According to information, the activity will begin at 3:00 p.m. and will travel along Highway 181 and then connect with Highway 851 and 852 until reaching the La Gloria neighborhood in Trujillo Alto, where the Ortiz brothers are from. Later, at 8:00 p.m., both riders will participate in an official recognition at the municipality’s Government Center.

The Ortiz brothers agreed that going 1-2 in the Kentucky Derby was one of the most special moments of their lives, as it was the most important race in American horseracing and a dream they had both shared since they were children.

José Luis pointed out that they always imagined reaching that stage as riders and that finishing first and second, regardless of the order, was a goal accomplished, while Irad said he was happy for his brother’s victory and emphasized that, although both compete at the highest level, they are used to supporting each other on and off the track.

Looking ahead to the Preakness Stakes this Saturday, the Ortiz brothers said they feel calm and confident with the rides they will have in the second gem of the Triple Crown of American horseracing.

José Luis stressed that he arrives without nerves and excited about the opportunities of Chip Honcho, while Irad expressed optimism despite the fact that it will be the first time he rides Talkin, hoping to have a good performance in the prestigious race, which this year will be held at Laurel Park and not at Pimlico Racetrack due to the latter being under reconstruction.

“I feel good. I think I have a very good horse with Chip Honcho. A horse that comes in fresh for the race. The horse could have run the Kentucky Derby and the connections decided to pass him and go straight to the Preakness, and that’s always a plus when you have a horse that is fresh because the Derby was two weeks ago,” said Jose Luis Ortiz, who already rode that horse in 2025, during the colt’s two-year-old season, when he led him to victory in a one-mile race at Churchill Downs.

“He’s a good horse. I freed the maiden for him. Then, in the winter, I never rode him because in the races he ran I rode Golden Tempo. But now, since Golden Tempo is not going, I have the opportunity to ride him again,” added the Derby winner when referring to Chip Honcho.

For his part, Irad got a new ride on Talkin after Silent Tactics was withdrawn from the Preakness Stakes on Monday.

“I’ve never ridden him. We’re hoping for good racing, and let’s see what happens in the Preakness,” the rider shared.

As for a possible rematch in the Belmont Stakes - the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, scheduled for June 6 at Saratoga Racetrack in New York - both riders said they would like to ride Golden Tempo and Renegade, respectively, as well as repeat their historic 1-2 finish in the Kentucky Derby.

“I think there is a lot of time left. Obviously the horses have to work and stay healthy. And if there is a rematch, may the best horse win. But we have to get through the Preakness first and then we will focus on Belmont,” said José Luis.

“We have to see how the horses came out of the race, how they come back, that they are in good condition. Maybe there will be more horses, which is not easy, maybe there are horses that did not run either the Kentucky or the Preakness, they are horses that come fresher for the race, in the short time they have to run the Belmont. If they do, we expect a good race from both of them”, argued Irad.

“We would like to have that rematch because we would like to come first and second again,” Irad added.

Who is first and who is second, they were asked.

“Well, hopefully things will change, but if not, I’m going to be happy anyway,” Irad pointed out with a smile.

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This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Irad OrtizJosé Luis OrtizHipismoHipismo puertorriqueñoKentucky DerbyTrujillo Alto
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sara Del Valle Hernández
Sara Del Valle HernándezArrow Icon
Periodista bayamonesa con más 30 años de experiencia en la cobertura de diversos temas. En la última década, se ha especializado en deportes, materia que la ha llevado a reportar competencias...
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