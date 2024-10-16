Opinión
Raúl Juliá
16 de octubre de 2024
prima:About $29 million is distributed among 42 municipalities, but mayors warn that it may be insufficient

The government distributed part of the new Essential Services Fund, which was approved by the Fiscal Oversight Board, but municipal executives warn that the injection comes late and falls short

October 16, 2024 - 11:27 AM

In the current budget, in addition to the $30 million from the Municipal Essential Services Fund, $61.5 million was approved for the collection and disposal of solid waste, which has already been distributed. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

Forty-two municipalities jointly received almost $29 million from the recently created Municipal Essential Services Fund, which the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) approved in the current budget, replacing the now-defunct Equalization Fund. However, the mayors fear that this injection of funds will be insufficient and that the situation will worsen starting in January when the bulk of the federal aid that has kept the municipalities afloat in recent years expires.

