Are TsunamiReady municipalities at risk? Uncertainty grows over the availability of funds to continue the program
Although Puerto Rico has already submitted the request, NOAA has not yet decided how much money it will allocate to the initiative, which has already exhausted its resources for this federal fiscal year that ends on September 30
September 9, 2025 - 4:03 PM