Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
9 de septiembre de 2025
83°tormenta
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:Are TsunamiReady municipalities at risk? Uncertainty grows over the availability of funds to continue the program

Although Puerto Rico has already submitted the request, NOAA has not yet decided how much money it will allocate to the initiative, which has already exhausted its resources for this federal fiscal year that ends on September 30

September 9, 2025 - 4:03 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
El programa Tsunami Ready, del Servicio Nacional de Meteorología, ayuda a organizaciones y comunidades costeras a reducir el potencial de un desastre a causa de un tsunami, e incluye la instalación de rótulos en lugares clave. (GFR Media)
In Puerto Rico, 46 municipalities and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport are currently certified as TsunamiReady.
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

With only days to go before the start of the new federal fiscal year on October 1, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Tsunami Program has yet to receive funding to operate, despite the fact that the proposal was submitted. This leaves scientists and mayors of the municipalities that would benefit from the program in a state of uncertainty and concern about how they would respond to a potential emergency.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoNMEADNOAATsunami
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz KuilanArrow Icon
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 9 de septiembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: