Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
8 de abril de 2024
76°despejado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Arepas for Every Palate in Las Croabas

Learn how this acclaimed delicacy, Racar Seafood restaurant’s specialty, is prepared

April 8, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Así hacen las famosas arepas de Fajardo

Así hacen las famosas arepas de Fajardo

Estos son los ingredientes principales del restaurante Racar Sea Food.

Cesiach López Maldonado
By Cesiach López Maldonado

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Fajardo.- Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. They can be eaten on their own, or stuffed. What’s the first thing that comes to mind? If you are from Fajardo, you surely know about arepas, a very well-known and acclaimed delicacy in eastern Puerto Rico. And if there’s anyone who knows how to prepare this recipe in the “Ciudad Caridura” by heart, it’s Justino Cruz Figueroa, better known as “Poty,” who has sold arepas to other business owners on the island for 32 years, aside from selling them in his very own Racar Seafood restaurant, in Las Croabas.

“(The arepa) is one of our most popular dishes, it’s what I pay the most attention to, as well as the pastelillos (turnovers). We sell them to anyone. There’s a man who comes all the way from central Puerto Rico to buy them and take them home with him, and there’s a girl from a nearby business that buys the coconut ones,” explained Poty, who assured that anyone who visits Las Croabas cannot leave without eating some good arepas, and affirmed that they go well with anything.

“Everyone who comes to Fajardo orders arepas with fish, with conch, with octopus, shrimp, cod, coffee, with beans... I’ve seen people that sprinkle some sugar on top of them,” said the cook, who assured that there is no preference between coconut arepas and regular ones, since he assures that “both sell well.”

The owner of Racar Seafood restaurant, Justino Cruz, together with Mary Gómez, who is in charge of preparing the nearly two thousand arepas that are sold weekly. 
The owner of Racar Seafood restaurant, Justino Cruz, together with Mary Gómez, who is in charge of preparing the nearly two thousand arepas that are sold weekly.  (XAVIER GARCIA)

How are they made? 

“Somos Puerto Rico” went to Racar Seafood’s kitchen to learn about the process. There we met Mary Gómez, who is in charge of making the nearly two thousand arepas that are sold weekly.

With their work cut out for them, the employee and her helper stopped their production of pastelillos to show us the process. Gómez began gathering the ingredients: seasoned water (salted water), flour, lard, butter, salt, and sugar. If it’s coconut arepas, coconut milk is added. In this case, they were preparing regular arepa dough, which makes from 25 to 30 arepas.

Like a master chef, Gómez put the ingredients into a huge mixer, since her experienced eye and knowledge can tell what’s missing.

“The water is seasoned with salt; you have to be somewhat heavy-handed with it, around 5 pounds of flour, half a cup of sugar, about half a teaspoon of butter, and a cup of lard. We pour it into the mixer and then we knead it; we then put the dough in covered containers, we let it rest for a while, and then we take it to the machine where we cut it,” she explained.

Once the large dough rests for an hour, it is placed on a scale to know how many arepas can come out of it, so that they all weigh the same. “It is weighed so that when it is chopped, it all comes out the same size. The dough should weigh approximately 7 pounds to make about 25 arepas,” Poty clarified.

Frying the arepa.
Frying the arepa. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Once weighed, the dough is put in a machine, where it is chopped into balls of the same size. “Many people don’t do it like this, they just take the amount and knead it, but we chop them so that they are all the same size. That machine rolls it into a ball, and then you have to let the dough rest again,” Poty commented. After the second rest, these balls are each passed through a mechanical roller that flattens the dough and gives the arepas their final shape.

“In the past, this process of flattening the dough was made by hand with a roller. But we use this machine to facilitate production,” said the owner of the restaurant, who stressed that, throughout the arepa’s preparation process, “it is also very important to add flour so that the dough doesn’t stick.” From that workspace, the round flour doughs, some of them butter flavored (regular) and others with the sweet flavor of coconut, are deep-fried in hot oil and then end up decorating the restaurant’s display case with their beautiful golden color.

Tags
Somos FajardoSomos Puerto RicoJunte BoricuaFajardo
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Cesiach López Maldonado
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 8 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: