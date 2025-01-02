This year brings challenges that the public sector and citizens will have to face from day one
January 2, 2025 - 11:36 AM
The general blackout that bid farewell to 2024 and welcomed 2025 dispelled any possible doubts about the magnitude of the challenge that Puerto Rico will face in the energy field at the beginning of a new year, but it is far from being the only fundamental challenge that the country and the new government administration, headed by Jenniffer González, will face in the short, medium and long term.
