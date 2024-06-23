Opinión
23 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Bipartisanship in check? PPD and PNP fight to retain power and their offensive against Citizen Victory confirmed it

Analysts agree, however, that despite being favored by the Supreme Court in the lawsuit against key candidates, the red and blue will not necessarily receive more votes in the November elections

June 23, 2024 - 7:30 PM

By Caridad Álvarez Álvarez
caridad.alvarez@gfrmedia.com

The lawsuit that resulted in the disqualification of four at-large candidates to the Legislature of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC) could be interpreted as the most recent attempt by the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) and the New Progressive Party (PNP) to consolidate the power they have exchanged since elections have been held in Puerto Rico, at a time when both collectivities - “majority” or “traditional” - are increasingly less favored by voters, agreed experts consulted by El Nuevo Día.

