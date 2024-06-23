The lawsuit that resulted in the disqualification of four at-large candidates to the Legislature of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC) could be interpreted as the most recent attempt by the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) and the New Progressive Party (PNP) to consolidate the power they have exchanged since elections have been held in Puerto Rico, at a time when both collectivities - “majority” or “traditional” - are increasingly less favored by voters, agreed experts consulted by El Nuevo Día.