The flaws found in the primary canvass pose an additional issue for the CEE to address with less than five months to go before the general election
June 9, 2024 - 8:45 PM
The New Progressive Party (PNP) continued on Saturday the audit of the results of five polling places that did not coincide with the receipts printed by the electronic canvassing machines, while, as the general canvass of the primaries progressed, additional inconsistencies to those reported the day before were identified, confirmed Electoral Commissioner Vanessa Santo Domingo.
