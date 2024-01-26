Opinión
26 de enero de 202426 de ene. de 2024
76°nubes dispersas
prima:Canadian fugitive reveals contact with “politicians” in Puerto Rico

Conor Vincent D’Monte, who admitted to having fled from Canada, assured that the communication was for community projects on the island

January 26, 2024 - 7:14 PM

D'Monte faces charges of conspiracy and first-degree murder for events that occurred in Vancouver, Canada, in 2009. (Suministrada)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking News

The canadian fugitive who participated in several activities at La Fortaleza, Conor Vincent D’Monte, revealed in a letter that he had contact with “politicians” while he was in Puerto Rico.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
