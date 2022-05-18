Casa de Campo Apa: A Perfect Natural Hideaway in Villalba

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Villalba.- In the silence and tranquility of the Sierrita sector in Villalba, a three-story building surrounded by trees and vegetation invites you to rest and break away from your daily routine. Its owners call it La Casa de Campo Apa.

With a capacity to house six to ten people, the inn has three bedrooms, three beds, inflatable mattresses, four bathrooms, kitchens, balconies on two of the floors, private parking, Wi-Fi and television access.

Outside there is a swimming pool with a waterfall, a large gazebo with a kitchen, and a table to play table tennis. There are also two other smaller gazebos with hammocks. On the outskirts, visitors can barbecue in the available designated area.

PUBLICIDAD

But how did the construction of this beautiful space come about? For almost 20 years, Don Carlos Emilio Guzmán was determined to build an “empire” to guarantee that his family had a place to gather and rest.

With the help of an employee, he took care of every single detail of the home he dreamed of. But after Hurricane María hit in 2017, and faced with severe health problems, Benyris Guzmán-González’ father could not take care of the property. He passed away some time later.

“My dad loved his country house so much and was very happy there. He kept the house in good condition for our family. And since we wanted to keep that legacy, the only way to do so was to put it up on Airbnb. This way we have the money to pay for what it costs to maintain it,” explained the 41-year-old woman.

“That place was a piece of land with nothing on it. My dad already had everything in his mind; he had a sense of vision that characterized him. So, little by little, he began by building the gazebos, then the pool, and finally he built the house. The design was his, and an architect from Villalba helped him,” she added.

In order to keep her father’s memory alive, Guzmán-González and her husband were in charge of restoring the house and finalizing the process that would allow them to manage the now short-term rental house through Airbnb and Join a Join.

You can see the Ciudad de los avancinos (“the City of Progress”) and Caja de Muertos island from the three-story building. The house provides its guests dreamy views of the blue sky and Caribbean Sea that contrast with the greenery of the mountains that distinguish Villalba.

PUBLICIDAD

The residence is near the Toro Negro forest, a tourist attraction that adds to Casa de Campo Apa’ appeal for guests seeking to connect with nature.

According to Guzmán-González, many of her guest repeat their stay in the family house that her father left for her and her siblings.

Singers like Manny Manuel and public figures like Angelique “Burbu” Burgos, Natalia Rivera, Jacky Fontánez and Patricia Corcino have stayed at the house with their families.

“If you want to spend a weekend with your family, disconnected from the daily hustle and bustle of the city, I invite you to visit Casa de Campo Apa. You’ll spend a lovely time away from the city, and honestly enjoy it so much. You’ll never forget your time there,” said the woman.

“The house is a legacy left by my father, Carlos Emilio Guzmán, and it’s the reason why we want to maintain the house. Just because of what it meant to him and, obviously, our family,” she added.