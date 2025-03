A few days ago, the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) received as a donation from the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) the corpse of Carmen Margarita Rivera Rivera, a former administrative employee of the same university, who died earlier this month, so that its students could see, in a real body, flesh and blood, the human anatomy with which, in a few years, as medical graduates, they will see in live patients.